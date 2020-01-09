Jeremy Corbyn Says US Assassination of General Soleimani is ‘Illegal Under Any Law’

SHAFAQNA- Jeremy Corbyn criticised Boris Johnson for not condemning the assassination of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani by the United States, which he said was a violation of international law.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Iran at the first prime minister’s question time, Euronews reported.

The Labour leader lambasted Washington for its decision to assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, and demanded answers from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson .

In his speech to the House of Commons, Corbyn called Washington’s move an “extremely dangerous and aggressive act” that may plunge the Middle East into yet another war, Sputnik News told.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that assassination of Gen. Soleimani was almost certainly illegal.

“If we stand by international law – as I am sure the government does and would want to – then surely killing somebody in a foreign territory is an illegal act and should be condemned as such”, said the Labour leader.

He said that Boris Johnson has prioritised trade deal with the US over standing up to President Donald Trump.

“This government’s response is not putting this country’s interests first, but seems more interested in prioritising the prime minister’s relationship with president Trump over the security of the region and this country”.

“Isn’t the truth that this prime minister is unable to stand up to president Trump because he has hitched his wagon to a trade deal with the United States and that prioritises everything else that he ought to be considering?” , he said, according to Independent.

Speaking to Sky’s Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates, Labour leader called the general’s killing a “provocative act” that he believes has made the world more dangerous place.

“All I’m saying is that to assassinate an official of a foreign government in a third country, in this case Iraq, is illegal under any law and the US, if it wants the world to stand by international law – must stand by international law itself.”

“What I’m saying is the only way forward if we believe in international law is to abide by international law. This is a provocative act, which has made the whole world a much more dangerous place.”

“The point is, it’s an illegal act that took place and if we want to end illegal acts by anybody, you don’t commit them yourself.”, INews reported.