US: Perrysburg Woman Is First Muslim To Run For Ohio Senate

SHAFAQNA- A woman from Perrysburg is making history as the first Muslim to ever run for the Ohio State Senate.

Democrat Reem Subei has announced her candidacy for the District 2 seat currently held by Republican Theresa Gavarone, of Bowling Green, wfin reported.

Reem Subei is a civil rights legal aid attorney who has lived in Perrysburg her entire adult life.

“After graduating from the University of Toledo College of Law in 2014, I struggled to find a job. The effects of the Great Recession were still being felt, and jobs for new graduates were rare. Lawyers were being laid off, not hired. Fortunately, I found a job at a civil rights organization in Michigan, but the pay was modest. So, I picked up a few extra jobs, working as a mediator, a guardian ad litem or CASA, and a court appointed attorney in Ohio,” Subei said.

“Eventually I worked my way up to be able to take on more advocacy work. I represented parents and children caught up in the opioid crisis. I watched firsthand how Big Pharma’s greed and the failure of our legislature to act was tearing families apart and removing children from their homes,” she continued, iffinohio told.

“It really represents the beauty and diversity of our nation, we have first amendment free speech rights and first amendment freedom to practice religion and all people should be part of the composition of our statehouse,” Subei said.

Subei was inspired to run for Ohio Senate through her job at Able, a nonprofit law firm. She said it sets her up well to represent a wide range of people since that’s already something she does on a daily basis.

“I have a lot of experience and training writing legislation. Part of what I do at my job is to help city councils and community members that need legislation drafted to improve the civil rights and the rights of their constituents,” Subei said, wtol reported.

“I’m told I’m the first Muslim person to run for the Ohio Senate and if elected or when elected, I’m told I would be the first Muslim in the Ohio Statehouse,” Subei said.

Subei says her top priorities if elected would be improvements in healthcare and education.

“Medicaid expansion gets most of its funding from the federal government. Ohio as a state has to invest so little. we should not be adding work eligibility requirements. That is something I want to work on when I get into office,” Subei said.