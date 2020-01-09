Why should we try to attain sustenance if it has already been allocated? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about sustenance.

Question: According to some Ayahs and narrations, sustenance for every person has been allocated and intense desire (to attain more) will not increase it; is our effort not effective to attain more sustenance?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Sustenance is like other cases of destiny and our efforts is one of them; therefore, this distribution of sustenance is not separate from our efforts, and God has destined the individuals’ sustenance based on their efforts, contrary to the human being who closes the door on himself which (as a consequence) his sustenance will be less. In this case refer to the commentary (Tafseer) of Ayah 2-3 of Surah At-Talaq.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA