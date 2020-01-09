What is the biggest responsibility of the officials of an Islamic government?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Mohammad ibn Abibakr, Imam Ali (AS) wrote: O’ Mohammad ibn Abibakr, I have installed you as the head of my largest army division in Egypt. It is appropriate for you to go against the wishes of your heart, and defend your religion, even if a few hours left of your life. Do not seek God’s wrath for the sake of keeping people satisfied; because God’s satisfaction is a replacement for anything, but nothing can be replaced for God’s satisfaction [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 27.