Russia and Turkey say US assassination of Gen. Soleimani undermines region security

SHAFAQNA- The joint statement released by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the US assassination of Gen. Soleimani an act that has undermined the stability and security of the entire region.

The two presidents discussed the situation in the Middle East following the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

“[The presidents] discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf region, which developed as a result of illegal and highly risky US actions on the territory of Iraq against Iranian citizens, namely IRGC commander Soleimani”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday, according to Sputnik.

It seems that both Turkey and Russia are concerned with growing tensions between Iran and the US and maintain that the tensions could threaten not only their interests but those of the whole region, Press TV mentioned.

Both presidents agreed that all matters in the Persian Gulf region need to be resolved by peaceful methods only and in full accordance with international law, Mehr News reported.