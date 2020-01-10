Fatima s.a: Qurataainil Rasool

SHAFAQNA-

In life, we need role models for us to follow. A role model can be someone who possesses special traits such as good character or those who make a significant change to the society. It is recommended that the lives of the Ahlubayt be adopted into our everyday lives. This is because they excelled in every aspect. To be a better muslimah, a better daughter, wife or mother, one should study the life of Fatima tuz Zahra (as). She is our role model, the leader of women of all times.

Let us look into this holy verse:

If any one disputes in this matter with thee, now after (full) knowledge Hath come to thee, say: “Come! Let us gather together, – our sons and your sons, our women and your women, ourselves and yourselves: Then let us earnestly pray, and invoke the curse of Allah on those who lie!” (Holy Quran 3:61)

The verse was revealed after the Christians have dispute with the Holy Prophet concerning his prophethood. They refused to acknowledge him as a prophet. So the two parties agreed to meet at a special place and bring their family with them and together to invoke God to curse those who speak of falsehood. This is called mubahila. The day came and the Christians were waiting anxiously for the Holy Prophet’s arrival and his people. They saw the Holy prophet carrying Imam Husayn in his arms and Imam Hasan was holding his right hand. Fatima was in the middle, with Imam Ali following close behind. The Christians witnessed the scene and the head priest said to themâ€¦Â Â

“By God, I see the faces which, if they pray to God for mountains to move from their places, the mountains will immediately move! O believers in the Jesus of Nazareth, I will tell you the truth that should ye fail to enter into some agreement with Muhammad and if these souls whom Muhammad has brought with him, curse you, ye will be wiped out of existence to the last day of the life of the earth !”

– Al Tabari, Commentary of the Quran, v 2 p 192 -> 193

The word ‘ourselves’ refers to Imam Ali, and ‘our son’ is in reference to Imams Al-hassan and Al-Hussain, and our ‘women’ to Fatima (as). The fact that the Prophet did not call upon any other member of the Ummah signifies that these personalities were the most prominent. Thus this shows that Fatima is the role model for women not only during her time, but for all times.

Fatima (as) was born on 20th Jamadil-thani. Her parents are Muhammad bin Abdullah (saw) and Khadijah Binte Khuwalid. Fatima (sa) was an only child, all her other siblings died when they are very young. The Holy Prophet was mocked by the Arabian chiefs. They called him abtar because he had no son to continue his lineage. Jibrael ascended from heaven and revealed him a surah called Sura al-kauthar (abundance):

To thee have We granted the Fount (of Abundance).

Therefore to thy Lord turn in Prayer and Sacrifice.

For he who hateth thee, he will be cut off (from Future Hope).

(Holy Quran 108:1-3)

The enemies tried to deny that the children of Fatima (sa) were also the children of the Holy Prophet. They believed that progeny must be brought down from a male not a female. But Allah has given this great abundance (Fatima (sa)) to the Holy Prophet and no one else. This is truly a great exception. For this reason, Allah commanded him to pray and to ensure that the sura is not talking about the pool in heaven which is also called al-kawtharâ€¦Allah stated in the 3rd verse that those enemies who were making fun of the Holy Prophet, it is their lineage which will be cut off.