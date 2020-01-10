Photos: Ammar al-Hakim visits family of Martyr General Soleimani

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Shia cleric and political leader Ammar al-Hakim visited esteemed family of Martyr Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Tuesday.

While expressing his condolences on the martyrdom of General Soleimani and his companions, leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq (ISCI), Ammar al-Hakim prayed the Almighty God to bestow forbearance for the bereaved families on this irreparable loss, according to Mehr News Agency.

This meeting also was attended by the families of martyrs Pourjafari and Hadi Taremi.

Commander Qasem Soleimani and some of his companions were martyred in the Islamic Resistance Front on Friday morning, January 3 2020, following a US airstrike near Baghdad airport.