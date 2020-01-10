Is blood under the nails and skin Najis (unclean)? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about bleeding under the nails and the skin.

Question: Is the blood formed under the nails or the skin caused by bruising, Najis?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is in a condition that is not considered to be blood, it is clean. And if it is considered to be blood, if the water can reach it, for Wudhu and Qosl, if it is not too difficult, must bring out the blood; and if it is too difficult, must wash around it, in a way not to increase Nijasat (impurity), and place a cloth or something like a cloth on it, and rub on it with wet hand with the intention of Wudhu or Qosl.

Source: khamenei.ir