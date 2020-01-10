Date :Friday, January 10th, 2020 | Time : 10:28 |ID: 130014 | Print

Who is equal in status to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: If Allah (SWT) had not created Amiral Momeneen Imam Ali (AS) for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA), no other husband or partner would have existed to be (equal to her status) from Adam (AS) and his children [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 43, Page 107.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *