Who is equal in status to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: If Allah (SWT) had not created Amiral Momeneen Imam Ali (AS) for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA), no other husband or partner would have existed to be (equal to her status) from Adam (AS) and his children [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 43, Page 107.
