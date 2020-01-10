https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/155869850709887800.jpg 495 855 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-10 11:07:492020-01-10 11:14:00Ayatollah Sistani's Responses and Important Stances on Recent Events : Parties' Competition to Overcome one another, Strengthens Crisis
Ayatollah Sistani’s Responses and Important Stances on Recent Events : Parties’ Competition to Overcome one another, Strengthens Crisis
SHAFAQNA- Today, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a statement of new and important insights and comments on recent events.
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, in a statement read by his representative, “Hojat al-Islam Ahmad Safi”, from Karbala’s Friday prayer rostrum, noted that the rivalry to overcome one another strengthens the current crisis in Iraq.
Updating …
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!