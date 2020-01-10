Ayatollah Sistani’s Responses and Important Stances on Recent Events : Parties’ Competition to Overcome one another, Strengthens Crisis

SHAFAQNA- Today, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a statement of new and important insights and comments on recent events.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, in a statement read by his representative, “Hojat al-Islam Ahmad Safi”, from Karbala’s Friday prayer rostrum, noted that the rivalry to overcome one another strengthens the current crisis in Iraq.

Updating …

Arabic Version

Persian Version