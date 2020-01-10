UK, China reject Trump’s request to pull out of JCPOA

SHAFAQNA- The UK, China on Thursday rejected the request made by Donald Trump to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In response to the question on UK reaction to the request of US President Donald Trump from remaining parties in JCPOA to exit this international deal, UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, “we still look to JCPOA as an important deal for security of our country.”

“We believe that this important issue will be attained through diplomatic solution in line with safeguarding JCPOA and its advantages on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons,” the UK Foreign Ministry stated, Mehr News reported.

China also on Thursday rejected US President Donald Trump’s call to “break away” from the Iranian nuclear deal and work for a new one, saying the agreement is a “hard won outcome” adopted by the UN and “all parties” should abide by it.

Commenting on Trump’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media on Thursday that the root cause of tensions in the Middle East was the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

“Now there is an escalation in the Middle East. The US unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA in ignorance of international law and obligations and obstructing the implementation by other parties. This (is the) root cause for the tensions,” he said.

“The JCPOA is the hard one outcome adopted by the UN and a pillar (of) stability and non-proliferation regime,” he said.

“We urge all parties to abide by the deal (and) ease the tensions in Middle East. China will continue to stay in communication with other parties and work (to) realise the settlement for this end,” he said, according to News18.