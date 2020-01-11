Oman: Sultan Qaboos passed away+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Sultan Qaboos, the king of Oman, passed away.

According to Shafaqna, Qaboos bin Said bin Teimur al-Bousaidi was the oldest king in the Middle East and he was 80 years old at the time of his death.

In the year 1971, he carried out a bloodless coup against his father, Sultan Said bin Teimur al-Bousaid, and seized power.

Oman television officially announced that Sultan Qaboos had died on Friday night, January 10th.