Oman: Sultan Qaboos passed away+ Video
SHAFAQNA- Sultan Qaboos, the king of Oman, passed away.
According to Shafaqna, Qaboos bin Said bin Teimur al-Bousaidi was the oldest king in the Middle East and he was 80 years old at the time of his death.
In the year 1971, he carried out a bloodless coup against his father, Sultan Said bin Teimur al-Bousaid, and seized power.
Oman television officially announced that Sultan Qaboos had died on Friday night, January 10th.
On this occasion, three days of public holiday and mourning were announced in Oman.
Oman has selected Haitham bin Tariq al-Said as its new king to replace Sultan Qaboos. Haitham bin Tariq is 65 years old and is Oman’s current Minister of Culture and Heritage.
This text is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
