Date :Saturday, January 11th, 2020 | Time : 11:33 |ID: 130104 | Print

Oman: Sultan Qaboos passed away+ Video

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Sultan Qaboos, the king of Oman, passed away.

According to Shafaqna, Qaboos bin Said bin Teimur al-Bousaidi was the oldest king in the Middle East and he was 80 years old at the time of his death.

In the year 1971, he carried out a bloodless coup against his father, Sultan Said bin Teimur al-Bousaid, and seized power.

Oman television officially announced that Sultan Qaboos had died on Friday night, January 10th.

On this occasion, three days of public holiday and mourning were announced in Oman.

Oman has selected Haitham bin Tariq al-Said as its new king to replace Sultan Qaboos. Haitham bin Tariq is 65 years old and is Oman’s current Minister of Culture and Heritage.

This text is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Water crisis in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
Lighting candles in the wind - Speaking tolerance in the face of Daesh religious crusade
Bahrain’s govt. accused of attacking female activists
Ambassador: France aims to preserve and perform JCPOA
Aleppo breath free at last! Interview
France’s Syrian affair: If you can’t beat them – balkanise them!
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *