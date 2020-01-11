Date :Saturday, January 11th, 2020 | Time : 10:46 |ID: 130122 | Print

Can Salaat of Ziarat be performed for someone else? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaat of Ziarat.

Question: Can Salaat of Ziarat be performed on behalf of alive and dead people?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Salaat of Ziarat can be performed on behalf of alive and dead people, and infallible Imams (AS). Also the reward for Ziarat and the Salaat after that can be gifted to others.

Source: khamenei.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *