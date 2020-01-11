Can Salaat of Ziarat be performed for someone else? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaat of Ziarat.

Question: Can Salaat of Ziarat be performed on behalf of alive and dead people?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Salaat of Ziarat can be performed on behalf of alive and dead people, and infallible Imams (AS). Also the reward for Ziarat and the Salaat after that can be gifted to others.

Source: khamenei.ir