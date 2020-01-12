The main point of Ayah 251 of Surah Al-Baqarah

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 251 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah (SWT) said: “And so with God’s help disbelievers were defeated. Dawood (David) killed their leader Jaloot (Goliath), and God gave Dawood sovereignty and wisdom and taught him what he pleased. If God did not drive some back by means of others the earth would be completely corrupt, but Allah (SWT) is bountiful to all.” Regarding this Ayah, Imam Ali (AS) said: The meaning is that for the sake of the good-doer Allah (SWT) destroys the evil-doer.

About the Above Ayah, Imam Sadeq (AS) also said: Allah (SWT) for the sake of all those Shias who perform Salaat, the torment is removed from those who do not perform Salaat, if they all abandon Salaat, definitely they will be destroyed. And for the sake of our Zakat paying Shias, the torment is removed from non-Zakat payers; and this is the meaning of the words of Allah (SWT) who said: If God did not drive some back by means of others the earth would be completely corrupted (and destroyed) [1].

[1] Mizanul Hekmah, Ayatollah Rey Shahri, Vol. 9, Appendix to the word “Fisaad”