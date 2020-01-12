Lady Fatima’s (AS) grandsons establish a condolence council to commemorate her martyrdom anniversary+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The division of the servants sayeds at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, held the annual condolences Majlis of the martyrdom anniversary of the Lady of the worlds’ women; Lady Fatima Az-Zahra (peace be upon her), which is lasting for three days, recalling this sorrowful tragedy.

The officer of the Servants Sayeds Division, Sayed. Hisham al-Shami stated to Al-Kafeel Network the following:

“In fact, we commemorate every year the tragic martyrdom of the immaculate Lady of the worlds’ women Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) for the grief and sorrow in our hearts and the hearts of the followers and lovers of Ahl Al-Bayt (peace be upon them), and that by holding condolences’ Majlis, such as the one we hold every 13/14/15th of Jumada al-Ula, and through which we highlight the sufferings of az-Zahra (peace be upon her).”

Adding: “We have established this blessed Majlis since eight years, and it continues every year, starting by the recitation of verses of the Holy Quran followed by a religious lecture, this year it was delivered by Sheikh Ali Mouhan from the religious affairs Department, in which he has spoken about the great injustice that befell on Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her) after the martyrdom of her father, the Messenger of Allah (Allah’s prayers be upon him and his holy Household). This Majliss is considered as one of the annual activities of the division.”

It is worth mentioning that the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine welcomes since few days, many Hussayni processions presenting their condolences in the martyrdom anniversary of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), and the staff of the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them) have also made a unified condolences’ procession to commemorate this painful tragedy.