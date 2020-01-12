Al-Abbas’s (p) servants extended condolences on the martyrdom of Lady az-Zahra (AS)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The condolences extended by the servants of al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on the martyrdom of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The servants of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) extended their condolences to the Holy Prophet, his divine successor, his two beloved grandsons and the awaited proof of God (Allah’s prayers be upon them all) for the martyrdom anniversary of the immaculate Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), during their week ritual that was held on Thursday 13th of Jumada I 1441 AH, corresponding to January 09, 2020, which coincided with the Fatimi sorrow season, during which the followers of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) all over the world commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the Lady of the worlds’ women; the immaculate Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The servants of the Master Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) chanted heart-wrenching, sad and painful poems to recall the calamity of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon him), shedding tears while performing the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and chanting the shrine’s anthem; The Pride’s Tune.