Iraqi Electoral Commission members attested

SHAFAQNA– New members of Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) swore on Sunday morning in the presence of the chairman of the Iraqi Judicial Council.

According to Al-Forat, The Iraqi Judicial Council Information Center said in a statement that new members of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) swore on Sunday morning in front of in the presence of Faiq Zidan, the chairman of the council.

The statement also reads: In a speech at the ceremony, Faiq Zidan emphasized the independence of the Electoral Commission from all officials, legislative, executive and even judiciary bodies.