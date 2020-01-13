Date :Monday, January 13th, 2020 | Time : 21:42 |ID: 130325 | Print

US National Security Adviser: We will leave Iraq according to our agreement with Baghdad

SHAFAQNA-According to our agreement with Baghdad, we will leave Iraq”, the US National Security Adviser said.

“The United States intends to withdraw its troops in accordance with the law and the time which has been specified in the agreement with Baghdad about the military presence of the US on Iraqi territory,” said Robert O’Brien.

Speaking to US Fox News on Sunday, O’Brien said in response to the future of US military presence in Iraq: “What we need to do is to act according to the agreement we have signed with Baghdad, in a way that leads to the complete destruction of ISIS”.

“We were concerned about ISIS and now we are working diligently to get rid of its remnants,” the US National Security Adviser added.

This text is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

