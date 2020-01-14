Trump impeachment: Pelosi prepares to send articles to the Senate

SHAFAQNA- The Democratic-led US House of Representatives said on Sunday her caucus will meet on Tuesday to decide when to transmit two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

The fast-moving impeachment of President Donald Trump is set to move to the Senate for trial after the House voted in mid-December to adopt two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The vote followed weeks of testimony related to the president’s efforts to press Ukraine for investigations into Democratic rivals and hours of fiery debate over the process.

According to NBC News, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday she had no regrets about holding onto the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for weeks and suggested he could face additional articles of impeachment going forward.

“Well, let’s just see what the Senate does,” Pelosi told ABC’s “This Week” when asked if the House could file additional articles against Trump. “The ball will be in their court soon.”

“I think that the American people have been very fair about saying, yes, we do want to see witnesses,” she added. “That wasn’t part of the discussion three weeks ago. It is now.”

In a letter to Democratic lawmakers on Friday, Pelosi said she will consult with them Tuesday to determine the next steps in Trump’s impeachment. Asked Friday if she would submit the articles to the Senate this week, Pelosi told reporters, “We’ll see.”

Democrats want former national security adviser John Bolton and other key Trump aides to appear as witnesses and new evidence to be presented. Bolton has said he will appear if served with a subpoena, The Guardian told.

McConnell slammed the door on that idea this week, saying he had enough Republican votes to start the trial without a commitment to hear from additional witnesses, including former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.

Democrats are trying to convince a few moderate Republican senators to allow witnesses. One moderate, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, told reporters in her home state that she and a “fairly small group” of her fellow Republican senators are working to ensure witnesses can be called.

The Senate is expected to acquit Trump before the 2020 presidential election campaign heats up, as no Republicans have voiced support for ousting him, a step that would require a two-thirds majority.

Democrats fear McConnell plans to hold a cursory trial without hearing all the evidence. Adding to their concerns, McConnell has backed a Republican-backed resolution that would clear the way for senators to dismiss the charges before the House submits them, Reuters reported.

President Trump in a tweet on Sunday condemned House Democrats for impeaching him and claimed that he did “NOTHING wrong.”

“Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong?” he asked, according to the Hill.

Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.