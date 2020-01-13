Date :Monday, January 13th, 2020 | Time : 01:17 |ID: 130342 | Print

The Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine spreads the marks of sadness commemorating the anniversary martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (PBUH)

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA-

Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah (PBUH) on the thirteenth of Jumadi al-Awaal which means that she remained alive for seventy five days after the demise of her father the Messenger of Allah (PBUH&P) as she was at the age of 18.

You might also like
Fatima al-Zahra Islamic Center, an Active Shia Center in El Salvador, America
13th Rajab: The Birthday Anniversary of Mawlood-e-Kaaba
The necessity of the 'isma of the Imam
Imam Ali (AS) Holy Shrine decorated ahead of birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
60 American Muslims visit Imam Reza's (AS) holy shrine
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: The philosophy of silence of Imam Ali (A.S) according to himself
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *