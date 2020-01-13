https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/rpic-1.jpeg 600 900 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Yahya2020-01-13 01:17:552020-01-13 01:17:55The Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine spreads the marks of sadness commemorating the anniversary martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (PBUH)
The Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine spreads the marks of sadness commemorating the anniversary martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (PBUH)
SHAFAQNA-
Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah (PBUH) on the thirteenth of Jumadi al-Awaal which means that she remained alive for seventy five days after the demise of her father the Messenger of Allah (PBUH&P) as she was at the age of 18.
