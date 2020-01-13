Must inside the mouth be cleansed after tooth extraction? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about cleansing inside the mouth after tooth extraction.

Question: If the inside of the mouth is bloody due to tooth extraction, is it necessary to cleanse (Tat’heer) inside of the mouth?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Generally, by removing the source of Nijasat/Nijasah (impurity) from inside the mouth. Although by being absorbed in saliva, the mouth is cleansed and there is no need for rinsing with water.

Source: khamenei.ir