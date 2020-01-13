What did Imam Ali (AS) say when a non-Muslim was robbed?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: I have been informed that a man from the army of Shaam (currently Damascus) has entered the house of a Muslim woman and the house of a non-Muslim woman who has taken refuge under the Islamic rule, and has robbed their bangles, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings whilst they had no tools to defend themselves except weeping and pleading. The army of Shaam left with lots of booties without even one of them being injured or a drop of blood was shed from any of them. If a Muslim dies out of sorrow for this bitter incident, he/she will not be blamed, and in my opinion it is appropriate [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 27.