Lebanon: Assembly of Muslim scholars calls for urgent formation of a techno-political government

SHAFAQNA- “The secret angles of the assassination of Martyrs Haaj Qasem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions are being revealed”, the Tajamoo (assembly) of Muslim scholars in Lebanon said on Monday.

The religious organization issued a statement yesterday noting that the secret behind the scenes of the criminal assassination of Martyrs General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions are being revealed, saying “It has been revealed that US President Donald Trump’s statement that Martyr General Qasem Soleimani was planning to blow up American embassies, is lie because his defense secretary, Mark Esper, said he had seen no clear evidence from the CIA to confirm this”.

The Tajamoo continued the statement calling for an urgent formation of a techno-political government in Lebanon, and calling on all forces that nominated Hassan Diab to be prime minister, to facilitate the process of government formation and to exclude quota mentality for the sake of the country’s best interests.

The Lebanese Muslim scholars continued in the statement: “We urge Prime Minister Hassan Diab to facilitate the presence of experienced politicians in the government; politicians who are experienced in crisis management because the country is in critical condition and is in a situation which demands the presence of such politicians”.

Persian Version

Arabic Version