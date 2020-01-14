Date :Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 | Time : 10:23 |ID: 130438 | Print

What is the ruling on telling a white lie? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about white lie.

Question: What is the ruling on telling a white lie?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: White lie as is prevalent among the people and in fact it is a lie for gaining benefit; it is Haram. The cases where lies are permitted in Islam are specified, as the most important of them are examples such as protecting the life of a believer or to resolve dispute between two Muslims.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

