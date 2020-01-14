https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Ayat-Safi.jpg 130 218 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-14 10:23:222020-01-14 10:23:22What is the ruling on telling a white lie? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
What is the ruling on telling a white lie? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about white lie.
Question: What is the ruling on telling a white lie?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: White lie as is prevalent among the people and in fact it is a lie for gaining benefit; it is Haram. The cases where lies are permitted in Islam are specified, as the most important of them are examples such as protecting the life of a believer or to resolve dispute between two Muslims.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
