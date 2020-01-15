Date :Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 | Time : 10:24 |ID: 130500 | Print

Can journalists tell white lies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about telling lies.

Question: Can a journalist/correspondent tell white lies for the purpose of bringing joy to the society?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Bringing joy to the society is not an excuse for telling lies.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

