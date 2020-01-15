https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-15 10:24:112020-01-15 10:24:11Can journalists tell white lies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Can journalists tell white lies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about telling lies.
Question: Can a journalist/correspondent tell white lies for the purpose of bringing joy to the society?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Bringing joy to the society is not an excuse for telling lies.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!