What is the point of uprising by true servants of God?

SHAFAQNA – Regarding the philosophy of uprising, Imam Ali (AS) said: O’ Allah (SWT), you know that our war was not for the sake of gaining power, governance, world and/or wealth; rather we wanted to revive signs of the truth and God’s religion to its original status. And in God’s lands, reveal reform, in order that the oppressed servants of God live in safety and security, and establish once again the forgotten (Divine) rules and decrees [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 131.