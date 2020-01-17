Iraqi Armed Forces Spokesman: Investigative Committee on Assassination of General Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Achieved Important Results

SHAFAQNA – The committee which has been formed to investigate the US air raid, that led to the martyrdom of Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis and General Qasem Soleimani, has achieved important results, the Iraqi Armed Forces spokesman said on Tuesday.

Abdul Karim Khalaf said in a detailed interview “The committee chaired by Interior Minister Yassin al-Yassiri formed by the representatives of all security services, Iraqi aviation and air traffic controllers has not yet completed its work”.

“The committee will soon submit its final report to the prime minister,” he added.

“The committee has reached important conclusions and provides the ground for further in-depth investigations which the internal information services are responsible for,” Khalaf noted.

The spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces also said that investigations may go beyond the borders.

It should be also mentioned that Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces had ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the details of the assassination of General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and his companions.