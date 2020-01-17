Eight year old girl dies due to medical malpractice in Qatif, Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA – An eight-year-old girl, Fatima Ahmed al-Matroud, from Qatif, Saudi Arabia, lost her life due to medical malpractice. According to Mirataljazeera, Saudi authorities left the girl from Qatif without treatment to seek revenge on her father, who was arrested during protests in the country in 2011. An informed source said to the site that Fatima, who was deliberately denied necessary treatment died because of deliberate medical neglect. According to the source, the eight year old girl has lost her life last Thursday after one of the country’s hospitals prevented her from hospitalization.

“Fatima al-Matroud is the daughter of Ahmad al-Matroud, a political prisoner who has been in prison for years for participating in a peaceful rally,” he added. “While Fatima was suffering from a severe respiratory problem, hospital authorities prevented her from hospitalization, and hospital doctors had urged her mother to stay at home despite her critical situation. However, it has been declared that the reason of her death is due to medical failure,” the source said.

The eight-year-old girl was suffering from respiratory tract obstruction and tonsils inflammation and was in desperate need of intensive care, but hospitals refused to accept her. It should also be mentioned that Ahmad al-Matroud, the father of this little girl from Qatif, was arrested for peaceful activities in the popular movement of the year 2011. The Saudi attorney general had called for his execution. He is currently in prison and may be executed.

Saudi authorities have arrested and executed large numbers of people in the area, mostly Shias, in the aftermath of the popular movement in eastern Saudi Arabia in 2011; some are in prison. Al-Saud’s officials are seeking revenge on Qatif activists and their families in every way.