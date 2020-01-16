Trump Impeachment : US House Delivers Articles of Impeachment to Senate

SHAFAQNA- US House of Representatives on Wednesday formally delivered articles of Donald Trump impeachment to the Senate.

Before the articles were sent across the US Capitol to the Senate chamber, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., signed a resolution that allowed her to designate the House members who will serve as managers of the impeachment trial. The resolution also allowed the House to appropriate funds for the trial. Let it be “very clear,” Pelosi said before signing the document, “that this president will be held accountable”.

“Today we will make history,” Pelosi said. “As we make that history, we are making progress for the American people”, Politico told. On Thursday, House managers will formally present the articles in a ceremony in the Senate chamber, which will be followed by the swearing-in of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as the presiding officer of the trial, and the subsequent swearing-in of all 100 senators.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks the impeachment trial could begin as soon as Tuesday. He and other Republicans received the articles in the Senate chamber. “I’m confident that this body can rise above short-termism and factional fever, and serve the long-term best interests of our nation,” McConnell said on the Senate floor after the articles were brought over, CNBC reported.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, called on the four senators seeking the Democratic nomination for president to recuse themselves from the trial because of “unparalleled political interest” in removing President Trump from office.

The candidates, Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, are all expected to leave the campaign trail and take an oath to hear the case against Mr. Trump.

“To participate in this trial would be a failure of the oath they took to be an ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws,’” Ms. Blackburn said in a statement. “Their presidential ambitions prohibit their ability to view this trial through an objective lens.”, NY Times told.