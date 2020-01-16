Date :Thursday, January 16th, 2020 | Time : 10:34 |ID: 130584 | Print

Photos: Isfahan Governor met the Bishop of the Armenians of Isfahan

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: To mark the beginning of the New Year, Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaei met with Bishop Sepian Kashchian, the Bishop (religious leader) of the Armenians of Isfahan and southern Iran, at Vank Cathedral in Isfahan on Tuesday.

Read more from Shafaqna:

Photos: Christmas celebration at Surp Grigor Church in Tehran

Photos: Christmas shopping in Tehran

The Mother of Jesus (A.S) and Mother of al-Hussein (A.S) in views of a Christian scholar

Iran’s Zarif wishes Christian world a Very Happy Christmas

You might also like
Inter-Religious Dialogue; a dream that was done in Isfahan four centuries ago
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *