Photos: Isfahan Governor met the Bishop of the Armenians of Isfahan
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: To mark the beginning of the New Year, Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaei met with Bishop Sepian Kashchian, the Bishop (religious leader) of the Armenians of Isfahan and southern Iran, at Vank Cathedral in Isfahan on Tuesday.
