What is the ruling on spreading uncertain news on the order of the superior? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about spreading uncertain news.
Question: The requirement by some institutions or superiors to spread/broadcast news which there are doubts about their integrity or broadcasting; can this remove the possible responsibility from the technical staff?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: As long as there are doubts in them, broadcasting them as certain (news) is considered as a lie.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
