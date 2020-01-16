What is the ruling on spreading uncertain news on the order of the superior? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about spreading uncertain news.

Question: The requirement by some institutions or superiors to spread/broadcast news which there are doubts about their integrity or broadcasting; can this remove the possible responsibility from the technical staff?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: As long as there are doubts in them, broadcasting them as certain (news) is considered as a lie.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA