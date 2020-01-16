Bahrain: Amnesty intl’ calls for urgent action over execution of two political prisoners

SHAFAQNA- PRESS TV: Amnesty International calls for urgent action over execution of two Bahraini political prisoners.

Mohammad Ramadan and Hussein Mousa are accused of being involved in the explosion in al-Dair on 14 February 2014. But they say they were tortured for days, hung from the ceiling and beaten with iron rods and batons. They claim the guard’s also threatened to subject their families to torture and rape; guards trained by British instructors.

Because of its alleged complicity in their torture, the UK intervened on Christmas day 2018, preventing their execution. Amnesty International and Reprieve say Westminster must intervene again. But will it?

Ramadan and Mousa’s fourth Death penalty appeal hearing was scheduled for Christmas day 2019, but was delayed. On the 8th of January the death penalties were upheld.

Bahrain has the largest number of political prisoners per capita in the world. Britain has spent at least 5,000,000 pounds on Bahrain’s justice system since 2012, on the pretext of helping improve its abysmal human rights record.

But human rights charities like Reprieve say the UK has failed to investigate alleged torture and Manama is not feeling any pressure to stop the abuse.

The fact is that torture and questionable court proceedings are common in Bahrain and observers say that if foreign governments and rights organizations do not intervene regularly, the situation will only get worse.