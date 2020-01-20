Deteriorating Situation of Women Detained in Saudi Prisons

SHAFAQNA- Lina Hazlul who is the sister of Lajin al-Hazlul, one of the detainees in al-Saud prisons who are reporting the situation of women inmates in Saudi Arabia, reported her sisters’ deteriorating condition in the country’s prisons.

Al-Hazlul in a tweet posted on the “Detainees‘ Opinion” Twitter account wrote that Lajin is in critical condition in prison and her physical condition is not satisfactory. This led to prison authorities summoning a doctor who did not speak Arabic.

She added: “Prison officials also prevented the conversation between Lajin and the doctor in English, which led them to communicate in sign language”.

The “Detainees’ Opinion” Twitter account also wrote that another Saudi inmate, Aedah al-Ghamedi who is the mother of Saudi activist Abdullah al-Ghamedi, has a dire situation in prison and still remains in arbitrary detention.

According to the Twitter account, the 60-year-old al-Ghamedi, was insulted and tortured during her detention which is intended to put pressure on her son to return to the country and surrender.

Amnesty International, on the other hand, expressing grave concern over the deteriorating situation of women prisoners in Saudi Arabia, called on the authorities to provide them with immediate and unconditional medical care.

Saudi authorities continue to apply repressive policies against all stratums of the Saudi society, which endanger the lives of citizens who intend to talk about their views and want to criticize the institutions affiliated with the Saudi regime.

