Islamic Council of Malaysia Urges UN to Take US to ICJ for waging war crimes against Iran

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Islamic Council of Malaysia condemned the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the US, saying that the assassination was a state-sponsored murder and the hard truth is Donald Trump is a murderer.

In a statement at a forum in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Tuesday, Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid demanded that all US troops in the West Asian region leave the region unconditionally, and urged the UN to take the US to the international criminal court (ICJ) for waging war crimes against Iran.

Abdul Hamid is also the coordinator of the Malaysian People’s Action Group Against War.

The forum featured discussions on implications of the US’ criminal actions against Iran.

Following is the full text of the statement:

We express with deep concern and urgency and fully aware of the consequences and danger of the conflict escalating into potential war in the West Asian region in general and between the US and Iran in particular,

That the country that stands the most to benefit from the US-led conflicts in West Asia is Israel,

That the US propaganda led by Donald Trump and his hawkish administration in the White House is trying to repeatedly claim that Iran is a threat to the world, is in actual fact, a threat to Israel,

That all US foreign policies in the West Asian region hovered around securing Israel’s security and interests, including the “Deal of the Century” which plans to make the Palestinian territories for sale to be billed to several pliant Arab countries. Palestinians are now the victims of the US hegemony in the West Asia who is fully supportive of Israeli Zionists agenda to invade, occupy, seize and take full control of the Palestinian land.

The presence of between 60,000 and 70,000 US troops in 9 countries in the West Asian region is a source of ongoing conflicts in the region, with trillions of dollars being spent to finance the war and incur security costs to sponsor US troops in the West Asian region,

As a result, West Asia has become a US killing field to use modern weapons of mass destruction to exterminate and harm millions of people in the Arab countries,

We register our strong objections and condemn the US as the main culprit in increasing tensions through its hegemony over the West Asian countries,

We perceive that the US sales and supply of arms to West Asian countries worth trillions of dollars and subsequently carrying out the agenda of divide and rule and ultimately destroys countries one by one as a US strategy to control the region,

We take note of countries in the West Asian region that US targets in order to strengthen the US and Israeli geo-political interests.

The drone assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in early January,3, 2020 is a repeat of the Austrian Archduke Ferdinand assassination operation in June 1914 that triggered the first world war. We noted that Trump and the US are standing in blood. The US is enabling a murderous demogogue and the American people are all complicit. The assassination was a state-sponsored murder and the hard truth is Donald Trump is a murderer.

We strongly belief that US sanctions on Iran must be labelled as economic terrorism and genocide that cause millions of Iranians to suffer,

We are deeply saddened and regret the very horrific mistake, due to tensions between Iran and the US and as a result of the US operation killing a top Iranian commander, the accidental downing of a civilian plane which killed all the passengers in the Ukrainian commercial aircraft,

We hereby:

Emphasize our firm stand to reject war and urge the UN to act to prevent the monopoly power of the 5 countries that have the veto power in the UNSC to wage war on another country. Demand for tensions in West Asia to be resolved through negotiations between countries in dispute, on the basis of justice in accordance with international legal framework, to implemented immediately, Reject the presence of US military intervention in the West Asian region which further intensifies the tensions, resulting in millions of people being killed, injured and displaced from their homeland. We condemn the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the US under President Donald Trump’s directive without congressional approval, sparking further tensions between the US and Iran, Demanding sanctions imposed on Iran by the US unilaterally should be revoked as it is in violation of international law and the UN universal declaration on human rights, Demand that all US troops in the West Asian region to leave the region unconditionally, Urge the UN to convene immediately to resolve the current conflicts between the US and Iran within the ambit of the international law. Take the US to the international criminal court (ICJ) for waging war crimes against Iran, The international community to end the US sanctions on Iran and seek diplomatic solutions to establish peace in the West Asian region.

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid |

President of the Islamic Council of Malaysia (MAPIM)

Coordinator Malaysian People’s Action Group Against War