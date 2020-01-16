The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s latest medical condition: Surgery performed successfully

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani underwent a successful surgery today (Thursday) after his eminence suffered a fracture to his left thigh bone last night.

According to Shafaqna, sources in Najaf Ashraf announced today that the surgery performed in Karbala successfully under the supervision of an Iraqi medical team, and the Grand Ayatollah have left the surgery room.

“His surgery was successfully completed and the supreme leader is in good health,” Sheikh Ahmad Al-Safi said.

“The medical team anticipates his presence in the hospital will not last long and his eminence will be discharged from the hospital shortly,” he added.

