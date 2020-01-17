Plasschaert: The voice and wisdom of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani have always been an inspiration to us all / SHAFAQNA- UN envoy to Iraq, Hennis Plasschaert, has responded to Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s feet surgery. He wrote in a post that “We wholeheartedly wish immediate recovery, good health and prosperity for the Grand Ayatollah Sistani. His voice and wisdom have always inspired everyone”. Read more from Shafaqna: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s latest medical condition: Surgery was performed successfully

