Date :Friday, January 17th, 2020 | Time : 12:14 |ID: 130668 | Print

Plasschaert: The voice and wisdom of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani have always been an inspiration to us all

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- UN envoy to Iraq, Hennis Plasschaert, has responded to Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s feet surgery.

He wrote in a post that “We wholeheartedly wish immediate recovery, good health and prosperity for the Grand Ayatollah Sistani. His voice and wisdom have always inspired everyone”.

Read more from Shafaqna:

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s latest medical condition: Surgery was performed successfully

 

You might also like
Ayatollah Ali Sistani - A symbol of Unity, and true representative of Imam Mahdi ( A.S) says…
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's latest medical condition: Surgery was performed successfully
United Nations Representative meet Ayatollah Sistani
Rep. of grand Ayat. Sistani: Claiming to love Ahlulbayt, not enough for being Shia
Ayatollah Sistani’s envoy visited an Educational and Training College in Bosnia and Herzegovina +Photos
Grand Ayatollah Sistani meets with Lebanese Parliament Speaker in Najaf
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *