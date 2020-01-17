Iran’s Supreme Leader: General Soleimani’s Martyrdom Caused Ignominy for US Government/ He Was the Most Prominent Commander in Fight Against Terrorism

SHAFAQNA – “The Zionist news empire around the world tried to accuse General Soleimani as a terrorist, and God arranged the scene just the opposite. This martyrdom itself is one of the revelations of Divine Power, and has caused ignominy for American government,” Ayatollah Khamenei expressed today in Tehran’s Friday Prayer sermons.

“They martyred the person who was the most prominent and strongest commander in the fight against terrorism. They did not face Soleimani on the battlefield and assassinated him cowardly, and this made them disgraceful,” he added.

“The United States has suffered a military and prestigious impact. This powerful response is a manifestation of God’s help in response to the nation’s sincerity. Wherever there is sincerity, blessings will be granted,” the leader of Islamic Revolution said referring to Iran’s response to US crime.

The following is the except of the statements his eminence made at this meeting:

“The past two weeks were eventful and exceptional weeks. There were bitter and sweet events for the Iranian nation to take lessons from during these two weeks.”

“What does “Allah’s Days” mean? It’s the day when one sees God’s power in events. The day when 10s of millions in Iran & 100s of thousands in Iraq & other countries took to the streets to venerate Martyr Soleimani creating the world’s largest funeral. This is one of Allah’s Days.”

“The day when IRGC’s missiles demolished the US military base in Iraq is also one of Allah’s days. A nation having the spirit to slap a global, harassing, Arrogant Power in this way shows God’s power and is one of Allah’s Days.”

“After 41 years since the Islamic Revolution’s victory, which power brought this unparalleled, massive crowd to the funeral of Martyr Soleimani? Who created these tears, love and enthusiasm? What factor could bring such a miracle other than God’s power?”

“The shameless US government was disgraced by calling Martyr Soleimani a terrorist when he was recognized by everyone as the most prominent & powerful commander in the fight against terrorism. Which other commander could do the great things he did?”

“The Zionist news empire tried to say our honorable General is a terrorist! The US’s President and Secretary of State repeated this. God did the opposite of what they wanted. Not only in Iran but in various countries, people saluted this Martyr & burnt the Zionist and US flags.

“The US govt killed Martyr Soleimani, not on the battlefield but thievishly and cowardly. This abased the US. Before that, such assassinations were the Zionist regime’s speciality. Now, US president says he assassinated Soleimani. God smacks some people to make them confess.”

“The IRGC’s powerful response in attacking a US military base deserves reflection. It was a blow to the US. It was an effective military strike. More important and greater than a military strike, it was a blow to the dignity and awe of the US as a superpower.”

“For years, the US has been receiving blows from the Resistance in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Afghanistan. But, bombing a US military base was greater than these since it defied the prestige and awe of the US. They said they’ll intensify sanctions. This can’t win back their dignity.”

“The Quds Force is an entity with lofty, human goals. The Quds Force looks everywhere and at everyone with tolerance. They are combatants without borders who go wherever they are needed to protect the dignity of the oppressed. They make sacrifices to protect sanctities.”

“The combatants in the Quds Force sacrifice their lives to assist the oppressed in the region. They help them to confront terrorism and Arrogance and push away the shadow of war, terror, and destruction from Iran and other countries.”

“With their turnout in the 10s of millions for Martyr Soleimani’s funeral, the Iranian nation showed they support resistance against the enemy’s aggression. These American clowns lie in utter viciousness that they stand with the Iranian people.”

“Are the few hundred people who disrespected posters of Iran’s honorable Martyr General Soleimani “the people of Iran”? Or, are the tens of millions attending his funeral the Iranian people?”

