Zainebian Mound Sanctuary project reached advanced stages + Photos

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain (AS): The project of building the Zainebian Mound Sanctuary, continued by the Department of Engineering, at the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Shrine. The head of the department, Hussain Ridha Mehdi, said: “The exterior concrete works are being implemented,” noting that 2 underground floors have been completed, and that forms over 65% of the works.

Mehdi added that the project is being implemented on a 3000m2 area, indicating that the actual area of the sanctuary will be 300m2. He pointed out that the new design of the sanctuary will blend the religious legacy and heritage.