Date :Friday, January 17th, 2020 | Time : 13:13 |ID: 130706 | Print

Zainebian Mound Sanctuary project reached advanced stages + Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain (AS): The project of building the Zainebian Mound Sanctuary, continued by the Department of Engineering, at the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Shrine. The head of the department, Hussain Ridha Mehdi, said: “The exterior concrete works are being implemented,” noting that 2 underground floors have been completed, and that forms over 65% of the works.

Mehdi added that the project is being implemented on a 3000m2 area, indicating that the actual area of the sanctuary will be 300m2. He pointed out that the new design of the sanctuary will blend the religious legacy and heritage.

You might also like
Two locations in which Imam Hussain (P) stayed in on his way to Kerbela are discovered
Photos: Imam Husayn Shrine's Special atmosphere in Ramadhan
Supreme Religious Authority mentions planners of Arbaeen pilgrimage and how it acquired global dimensions
Final stages of the construction of Zainebian Mound Sanctuary is underway
Qusay EsSuhael: Warith Elembeya University is different from other Iraqi universities
American doctor: What we've seen contradicts what mass media portrays
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *