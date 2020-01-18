Iraqi Armed Forces Spokesman: US troop deployment also includes the Kurdistan Region

SHAFAQNA – The spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces said the decision to deploy foreign troops would also include the Kurdistan Region, noting that the United States had not yet determined a time for its withdrawal from Iraq.

Abdul Karim Khalaf told the Iraqi News Agency that the United States has not yet determined the time of departure. The decision covers all Iraqi territories, including the Kurdistan region.

He added, “The Kurdistan region is also a part of Iraqi territories, and this region has no problem with this issue.”

Khalaf in a statement which its summary had been released a few days ago, said that both incidents had prompted calls for US troops to be deported. On the third of this month, we ordered a complete ban on international coalition flights, and their radars were taken, but they exceeded that.

He added that the investigation committee on the assassination of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis has achieved important results.

He also said that the committee would soon submit a final report to the prime minister.

Khalaf noted that the committee had achieved important results and opened a window of in-depth investigations to other parties. This research may go beyond the bounds.

Source: Iraqi News Agency, Shafaqna Persian