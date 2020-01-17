Date :Friday, January 17th, 2020 | Time : 17:29 |ID: 130770 | Print

Iran FM, India PM discuss economic cooperation

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks Wednesday on issues of mutual interests along with regional and international developments.

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, both sides exchanged views on expansion of bilateral economic relations, regional and international developments.

They also discussed economic cooperation especially in energy field and cooperation in Chabahar port.

Zarif earlier held talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib, German Minister of State Niels Annen and Estonian top diplomat Urmas Reinsalu on issues of mutual interests.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi.

Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

 

