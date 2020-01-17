Child Killed in Saudi Attacks in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: At least one child has been killed and another wounded in attacks by Saudi-led forces in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television, Saudi-led forces poured rockets and artillery shells on a rural area in the Razih district of the province in the early hours of Thursday, killing the child and wounding the other.

There was no report yet about the extent of damage caused by the attacks.

The Western-backed war, coupled with a blockade of the country, has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen, with many children suffering from cholera and severe malnutrition.

Back in September last year, UNICEF estimated that some two million children were out of school in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goals of bringing a former regime back to power and eliminating the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.