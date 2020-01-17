The Grand Ayatollah Sistani discharged from hospital

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani was discharged from the hospital and returned to Najaf Ashraf on Friday after surgical operation at Karbala’s Alkafeel Hospital.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani underwent a successful surgery on Thursday after his eminence suffered a fracture to his left thigh bone on Wednesday.