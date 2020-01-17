Date :Friday, January 17th, 2020 | Time : 19:43 |ID: 130784 | Print

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani discharged from hospital

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani was discharged from the hospital and returned to Najaf Ashraf on Friday after surgical operation at Karbala’s Alkafeel Hospital.

According to the Shafaqna, Ayatollah Sistani left the hospital on Friday after doctors agreed.

The Supreme Religious Authority was discharged from the hospital after the medical team’s permission when doctors were assured of his physical condition.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani underwent a successful surgery on Thursday after his eminence suffered a fracture to his left thigh bone on Wednesday.

