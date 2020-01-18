Al-Wefaq: Over 130 Violations against Detainees Recorded in Bahrain in December

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said that Bahraini authorities committed more than 130 cases of abuse against imprisoned anti-regime activists last December .

According to the monthly report issued by Al-Wefaq in December 2019, 133 violations in Bahraini prisons were recorded against 105 prisoners of conscience, including 103 cases of denial of treatment, 6 enforced disappearances, 126 raids on homes, residential facilities and areas, as well as the arrest of 25 citizens to be presented to judicial parties.

49 citizens were sentenced to prison terms up to 403 years and 6 months, including 9 life imprisonments and fines reaching 1,700,000 dinars, equivalent to $4,515,000 and $600,000.