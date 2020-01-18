Date :Saturday, January 18th, 2020 | Time : 10:25 |ID: 130829 | Print

What is the ruling on taking part in Friday Prayer without Father’s permission? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about taking part in Friday Prayer.

Question: Has the father the right to prevent us from taking part in Friday Prayer? If we are prevented, and we take part; is our Salaat correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Father must not prevent this good deed, and there is no restraint on going to Friday Prayer.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

