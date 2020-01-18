https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-18 10:25:522020-01-18 10:26:31What is the ruling on taking part in Friday Prayer without Father’s permission? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on taking part in Friday Prayer without Father’s permission? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about taking part in Friday Prayer.
Question: Has the father the right to prevent us from taking part in Friday Prayer? If we are prevented, and we take part; is our Salaat correct?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Father must not prevent this good deed, and there is no restraint on going to Friday Prayer.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!