What is the ruling on taking part in Friday Prayer without Father’s permission? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about taking part in Friday Prayer.

Question: Has the father the right to prevent us from taking part in Friday Prayer? If we are prevented, and we take part; is our Salaat correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Father must not prevent this good deed, and there is no restraint on going to Friday Prayer.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA