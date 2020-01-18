Does Islam invite its followers to be strong?

SHAFAQNA – Will Durant in his book of civilisation history said: “No religion like Islam has invited its followers to be strong.” To show signs of weakness is against Islam. In Ayah 11 of Surah Ad-Dhuhaa, Allah (SWT) said: “Talk about the blessings of your God.” God has granted you health, power and strength, now that you can straighten your back, why do you bend it without any reason? Now do you moan and groan without any reason? These are acts of ingratitude towards God’s blessings. Did Ali (AS) walked like you and I? Did Ali (AS) pull his gown over his head and go here and there? These are not Islam. (Must be) harsh against disbelievers (Ayah 29 Surah Al-Fat’h), strong like Sekandar’s iron dam against invaders. How about among themselves; with Muslims? (They are) compassionate towards each other (Ayah 29 Surah Al-Fat’h) [1].

[1] Goftarhaye Ma’anavi, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari, Page 61.