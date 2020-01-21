Date :Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 | Time : 10:00 |ID: 130864 | Print

European organization accused Saudi government of human rights violation in Yemen’s Al-Muhrah province

SHAFAQNA- A human rights organization based in Geneva reported about human rights violations by the Saudi government in Yemen’s Al-Muhrah province and wrote that Riyadh must stop violating Yemen’s sovereignty.

The report stated that until now the Saudi government has established 33 military bases and headquarters in al-Muhrah province, east of Yemen.

In its report, the human rights organization “Sam”, also indicated to the activities of the UAE government in al-Muhrah, saying that Abu Dhabi is going to recruit and employ tribesmen in the framework of Red Crescent’s activities.
According to al-Khaleej Online website, Saudi government’s forces are blocking fishermen near their military bases, while banning all their activities after evening.

Referring to the “targeted assassinations” in al-Muhrah, “Sam” wrote that in one case a man named “Sheikh Mustafa Abdul Latif” who is one of the al-Muhrah religious leaders, has been assassinated.
Also a man named “Saleh Mohammad Saleh”, a companion of the governor of al-Ghayzeh city, was assassinated in the year 2018, after he was verbally assaulted by Saudi officers at the airport.

