UK: Genocide Memorial Day 2020 to focus on Genocide Through Sanctions

SHAFAQNA- IHRC (Islamic Human Rights Commission) will hold its eleventh annual Genocide Memorial Day on Sunday 19 January 2020. The theme of this year’s event will be ‘Genocide through Sanctions’.

Genocide Memorial Day is a day given to remember man’s inhumanity to man in the perpetration of genocides and genocidal acts. It takes place on the third Sunday of January each year. IHRC has been holding GMD commemorations since 2010 and have attracted a variety of speakers, diverse audiences and activists of all political, religious and ethnic backgrounds in highlighting the genocidal acts that are given insufficient exposure by the mainstream media.

The theme of this year’s event will be ‘Genocide through Sanctions’. The event will examine the topic on sanctions and interventions against different countries, with a particular focus on Iran and Venezuela.

“Genocide is normally associated with violent actions that lead to the deaths of large numbers of persons. But what if large numbers of persons die, not due to violence, but due to sanctions?” the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) said in a statement.

USA has renewed it’s aggression against various countries including Iran. USA and her allies are talking of further sanctions to be imposed upon Iran with the intention of not only wanting to cripple Iran’s economy but also hurt the population. Previously sanctions has been used as a tool of genocide, many lives will be lost if this continues.

“In Iran”, the statement added, “many medicines needed by patients can only be imported and US-led sanctions have curtailed their supply. The lives of hundreds of thousands of patients in Iran are now under direct threat as a result of sanctions.”

“While the western narrative is that the aim of sanctions is to pressure the government, the reality is that they aim to squeeze the country’s people and fuel social discontent. The restrictions on medicine and medical equipment which cannot possibly have a dual function and are solely intended for humanitarian purposes is sufficient proof that sanctions are not as targeted as is claimed,” read the statement, according to Iran Press.

The speakers include Ramon Grosfoguel, Abbas Edalat and Saeed A. Khan.

This event will be held at P21 Gallery, 21 Chalton Street, Kings Cross, London NW1 1JD.

This event will be streamed live on IHRC.TV and Facebook.