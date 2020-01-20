Afghanistan: Taliban Open to 10-day Ceasefire With US

SHAFAQNA – On Friday, Reuters News Agency reported that the Taliban will implement a 10-day ceasefire with US troops, if it reaches a deal with US negotiators in talks in Doha, according to two sources close to the matter.

The cease-fire offer was handed to Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington’s envoy for talks with the insurgents, late Wednesday in Qatar, a Persian Gulf country where the Taliban maintain a political office, AP reported. Taliban and US negotiators met on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the signing of a peace deal, according to a spokesman for the Taliban office in Qatar. The talks were “useful” and would continue for a few days, the spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Twitter early on Friday.

Khalilzad has been pressing for a cease-fire but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the Taliban proposal would be enough to allow for the on-again off-again talks between the Taliban and the U.S. to restart, with the aim of eventually signing a peace deal. U.S. President Donald Trump had called off the stop-start talks to end the 18-year war in September after an U.S. soldier was killed in an attack by the militant group.

They resumed but were interrupted again in December after the Taliban launched a suicide attack on a U.S. base outside Kabul killing two civilians. A senior Taliban commander said: “The U.S. wanted us to announce a ceasefire during the peace talks which we had rejected. Our shura (council) has agreed to a ceasefire the day the peace accord is signed.” Once an agreement is in place, the Taliban and Afghan government could meet face to face in Germany, said the commander. Previously, the Taliban had refused to engage in talks with the Afghan government.

The US team in Doha had demanded a ceasefire “which we had declined due to some issues,” the Taliban commander said. “Now most of our reservations have been addressed.” Another source close to the talks confirmed the commander’s version of events, Reuters reported. A signing date has not been fixed, but the Taliban commander said he expected it to be “very soon.” Both sources asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A U.S. State Department spokeswoman declined to comment and the Pentagon referred queries to the State Department. The Afghanistan government has demanded a complete ceasefire as a way forward for peace talks in response to a reported 10-day truce offer by the Taliban. on Saturday, Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told a news conference in Kabul that the Afghan people and the government reject the proposed “reduction in violence” by the Taliban as an “ambiguous term with no legal or military parameters”.

“Any suggestion the Taliban have shared with the US must include ceasefire as it is the demand of our people,” Sediqqi said as reported by local media outlet TOLO news. Sediqqi said the peace process “would not achieve any results without the role of the Afghan government”, according to Aljazeera. “Peace is ours, we should remain involved,” he added. The Taliban control large swaths of the countryside but do not hold any major towns or cities. “There was a thinking within the Taliban ranks that it would be difficult for them to reorganise fighters after a break in fighting,” one Taliban official told AP.

A short and partial ceasefire may allow the group to avoid those concerns. Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said in a video message only that the Taliban were “ready for a reduction in violence”, rather than using the word ceasefire. The New York Times also reported that the Taliban had offered to scale back violence, not halt it entirely, The Guardian reported.