What is the percentage of Halal profit from selling goods? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the usual Halal profit from selling goods.

Question: What is the usual percentage profit from selling something that is allowed and Halal?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: No specific percentage has been declared in the religion; and this is related to agreement between two sides.

