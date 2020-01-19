“Canada will respect Iraqi government order to leave”

SHAFAQNA- Speaking to reporters by phone on Friday during a visit to the Middle East, where he met with some of the hundreds of Canadian Forces in Iraq, Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada wants to resume its military training efforts in Iraq, but will respect any decision by Baghdad to expel foreign troops.

According to Canadian Press, the minister, whose visit included stops in Jordan and Kuwait, acknowledged that “obviously the Iraqi government has concerns” and that western allies are “listening to those concerns” and trying to address them through talks.

However, he added: “We are there at the request of the Iraqi government. If they were to change that, we do have to respect that.”

While discussions with the Iraqis are ongoing, Sajjan said, “rest assured that one of the things we have discussed is that we need to continue on this mission because … even though they do not control territory, they (ISIS) pose a risk in the region.”

The Canadian Forces temporarily suspended its training activities in Iraq as a result of an increase in tensions following the recent US assassination of a top Iranian general in Baghdad. The Canadian military has about 500 personnel in Iraq, Ottawa Citizen reported.

Following US Assassination of General Soleimani , the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has also requested the Americans work out a roadmap for the withdrawal of the 5,200 US soldiers in the country.

The US has rejected outright even discussing the removal of its soldiers from Iraq. US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose significant economic sanctions against Iraq if foreign soldiers are given the boot.